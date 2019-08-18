Gonsolin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to his start Sunday in Atlanta, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Dustin May moving the bullpen in an effort to manage his workload and prepare him for that role in the postseason, Gonsolin should be able to stick in the rotation for the foreseeable future as long as he keeps his head above water. He has a mid-90s fastball that has touched triple digits in shorter outings and his last big-league start was an Aug. 5 gem against the Cardinals.