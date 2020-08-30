Gonsolin was recalled from the alternate training site to start Sunday against the Rangers, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The 26-year-old will rejoin the starting rotation for Sunday's series finale after being sent down Aug. 19. Gonsolin was dominant in his first three starts for the Dodgers, allowing only six hits with a 12:2 K:BB over 14.2 scoreless innings.

