Gonsolin (forearm) will throw a pair of rehab innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Beginning a rehab assignment gives Gonsolin at least a chance to return before the regular season, but it's unclear if there will be enough time for him to do so. If the team wants to build his workload back up with the goal of having him start games in the playoffs, he won't have time to complete that process before the end of the regular season, though he could still return in a relief role.