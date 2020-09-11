Gonsolin will rejoin the Dodgers' starting rotation next week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The 26-year-old covered five innings out of the bullpen Thursday after Dustin May exited with a foot injury, so his next start won't come before Tuesday. Regardless of May's status for his next start, the placement of Walker Buehler (finger) on the injured list opens up a rotation spot. Gonsolin has a 1.57 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB over 28.2 innings through six outings this season.
