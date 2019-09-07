Gonsolin will start Saturday's game against the Giants.

An off day Thursday allowed the Dodgers to temporarily reshuffle their rotation, resulting in ace Clayton Kershaw moving ahead of Gonsolin in the pitching schedule. The rookie will rejoin the rotation Saturday on seven days' rest and will continue to stake his claim to a spot on the Dodgers' postseason roster. Through his first six outings in the big leagues (five starts), Gonsolin has posted a 2.89 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB in 28 innings.

