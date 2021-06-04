Gonsolin (shoulder) has joined the Dodgers in Atlanta and will make his season debut next week against the Pirates, a series which begins Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gonsolin made the Dodgers' Opening Day roster but didn't pitch in a game before landing on the injured list in early April due to right shoulder inflammation. He's ready to go now following three rehab starts and will head straight to the starting rotation, though he's likely to be on a pitch count for his first few outings. He didn't throw more than 3.2 innings in any of his rehab appearances, as a stomach bug limited him to 60 pitches in his latest start despite the Dodgers hoping he'd get to 75.