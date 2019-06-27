Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Returns to minors after start
Gonsolin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Gonsolin will head back to the minors after struggling in his big-league debut Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits over four innings while striking out three in a losing effort. The 25-year-old will rejoin Oklahoma City's rotation for the time being, though he could get another shot with the big club later in the season should an opportunity arise. Zac Rosscup was promoted from the minors in a corresponding move.
