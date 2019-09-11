It is unclear when Gonsolin will pitch next after it was announced that Hyun-Jin Ryu will start Saturday's game against the Mets.

The Dodgers are piggybacking Ross Stripling and Dustin May on Wednesday and then Rich Hill, Clayton Kershaw, Ryu and Walker Buehler will start the next four games. Gonsolin will likely be available to relieve Ryu on Saturday, but it's unclear if he will make anymore starts in the near future.