Gonsolin (forearm) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday, but the team doesn't expect him to be built up to a full starter's workload before the postseason, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin has had an outstanding season, posting a 2.10 ERA in 23 starts, but he might not get the chance to add to that total down the stretch. He's been out since late August with a strained forearm since late August, and the Dodgers have no incentive to rush him given that they've already clinched their division and face no real competition for the top seed in the National League. While Gonsolin seemingly has time to make it back for an outing or two, those appearances could come in relief or as very short starts.