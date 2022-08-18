Gonsolin (15-1) earned the win over Milwaukee on Wednesday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over seven scoreless innings.

Gonsolin held the Brewers without a hit until the fifth inning, and he didn't allow any baserunners to reach second base over his seven innings of work. The All-Star hurler tied a season high with eight strikeouts and picked up his fourth straight victory. Gonsolin is nearing his high mark as a professional with 123.1 innings on the campaign, but he's showing no signs of slowing down -- in fact, he's been dominant over his past three starts, allowing just one run over 18.2 innings. The right-hander is tied for the MLB lead with 15 victories, has held opponents to a league-low .169 batting average and ranks second in the National League with a 2.12 ERA.