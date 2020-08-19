Gonsolin was optioned to the alternate training site Wednesday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
He has not allowed a run across three outings (14.2 innings) this season, but baseball can be an unfair game, especially for talented young players on the Dodgers. The Dodgers are off Monday and can continue with their five-man rotation (Gonsolin was occupying a sixth starter spot) until at least Aug. 30, which is after Gonsolin's option period would end. Ross Stripling has scuffled of late, so it would seem that Gonsolin could replace Stripling in the rotation if that trend continues. Otherwise he will have to bide his time until the Dodgers need a sixth starter or some length out of the bullpen.
