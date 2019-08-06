Gonsolin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

It's a bit of a bummer that Gonsolin has to head back to the minors after an excellent start Monday against the Cardinals, during which he allowed just two hits and a walk over six scoreless frames while fanning seven. However, it was also an anticipated move, given the imminent return of Hyun-Jin Ryun (neck) and Ross Stripling (biceps). He is not the caliber of pitching prospect that Dustin May is, but Gonsolin is a very solid prospect in his own right. He features a plus mid-90s fastball (he has hit triple digits before in shorter bursts), a high-spin splitter and a swing-and miss slider. Look for him to be back in the majors this season, likely pitching out of the bullpen. He should get a call after rosters expand in September at the latest.