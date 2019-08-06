Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Sent down after excellent outing
Gonsolin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
It's a bit of a bummer that Gonsolin has to head back to the minors after an excellent start Monday against the Cardinals, during which he allowed just two hits and a walk over six scoreless frames while fanning seven. However, it was also an anticipated move, given the imminent return of Hyun-Jin Ryun (neck) and Ross Stripling (biceps). He is not the caliber of pitching prospect that Dustin May is, but Gonsolin is a very solid prospect in his own right. He features a plus mid-90s fastball (he has hit triple digits before in shorter bursts), a high-spin splitter and a swing-and miss slider. Look for him to be back in the majors this season, likely pitching out of the bullpen. He should get a call after rosters expand in September at the latest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...