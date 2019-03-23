Gonsolin (illness) was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Gonsolin turned some heads in camp, firing nine scoreless innings, but he'll open the season in the minors to continue his development. The hard-throwing right-hander is viewed as a starter long term, though he could debut out of the bullpen in 2019 if he continues to impress on the farm.

