Gonsolin got a no-decision in Thursday's 8-3 victory over San Diego, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Los Angeles scored early to give Gonsolin an initial lead and the righty did well enough through the game's first four innings, permitting just a solo home run, but served up a Fernando Tatis home run in the fifth that prompted his removal. The most encouraging takeaway is the 78 pitches Gonsolin tossed -- 10 more than any of his previous four starts since coming off the IL earlier this month. This is more than likely the 27-year-old's final regular-season appearance of 2021 and he concludes the campaign with a 4-1 record across 17 appearances, a 3.32 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 65:34 K:BB.