Gonsolin will be a conventional starter, not an opener, in Game 6 of the World Series against the Rays on Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gonsolin has been used in shorter outings thus far in the postseason, throwing 7.2 innings across three appearances. He hasn't had much success, posting a 9.39 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP while walking 19.4 percent of opposing batters. While the Dodgers will hope to get at least five innings out of him, it's far from guaranteed he lasts that long, as they'll have a full bullpen worth of rested relievers ready to step in following Monday's off day should his struggles continue.