Gonsolin will start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Julio Urias was scheduled to take the hill for Sunday's series finale, but now the nod is going to the right-hander. Gonsolin has yet to allow a run in 14.2 innings this season. Urias will start Tuesday against Arizona.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Traveling with team•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Sent down after excellent outing•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Blanks M's in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Listed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Likely starting again•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Strikes out eight in no-decision•