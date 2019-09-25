Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Set to pitch two innings Tuesday
Gonsolin will throw two innings in relief against San Diego on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Rich Hill is scheduled to start and toss the first two innings with Gonsolin coming on in relief at some point thereafter. The outing is likely to be viewed as an audition for the playoffs as Gonsolin is in contention for a postseason bullpen role.
