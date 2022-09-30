Gonsolin (forearm) is expected to return from the injured list to start Monday's game against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Gonsolin has been out for a month with a strained right forearm, but it looks like he'll make it back in time for one tune-up start as the Dodgers get ready for the postseason. He only threw two innings in his lone rehab start Tuesday, however, so he'll likely be limited to three or four frames in his return.