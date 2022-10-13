Gonsolin will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

After a stellar 2022 campaign in which Gonsolin recorded a 2.14 ERA and 0.87 WHIP, he will make his first start of the postseason in San Diego. Gonsolin's last start against the Padres was a five-inning shutout performance on Aug. 5 in which he gave up just three hits and a walk while earning the win.