Gonsolin (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Gonsolin was placed on the injured list June 7 due to right elbow soreness. Imaging showed that his UCL was intact, but he'll nevertheless now be sidelined until at least early August. The move made room for Jack Little on the 40-man roster.

