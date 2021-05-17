Gonsolin (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Gonsolin has been out since the start of the year with right shoulder inflammation, so he's already served most of the required 60 days. He's nearing a return to action, as he's already thrown one simulated game and is set to throw another this week, but he now can't rejoin the active roster before May 31. The move clears a spot on the Dodgers' 40-man roster for the team to add new signing Albert Pujols.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Another sim game on tap•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Facing hitters this week•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Progressing toward return•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Building up as starter•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Advances to mound work•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Begins throwing program•