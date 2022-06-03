Gonsolin (6-0) earned the win over the Mets on Thursday, pitching six scoreless innings and allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five.

Gonsolin has been outstanding without being overpowering this season, and he made easy work of one of the league's best offenses Thursday, allowing only three baserunners while fanning five. The right-hander pitched exactly six innings for his fourth straight outing, and he has picked up a win while notching a quality start in three of those contests. Overall, Gonsolin has yet to give up more than two runs in any appearance this season and is tied for the MLB lead with six victories. His 1.59 ERA ranks third in the majors, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is expected to take place in Chicago against the White Sox next week.