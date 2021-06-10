Gonsolin (shoulder) allowed a run on two hits and five walks with four strikeouts in 1.2 innings versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Gonsolin was expected to be on a workload limit, but he didn't make things easier on himself. The right-hander only threw 33 of his 66 pitches for strikes in the abbreviated outing. He also allowed an RBI single to Gregory Polanco, which was Pittsburgh's only run in the contest. Gonsolin will likely remain on a pitch count for a bit longer. He'll look to improve his command in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week versus Philadelphia.