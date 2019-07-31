Gonsolin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Gonsolin is unavailable to pitch for a few days after recording a four-inning save against the Rockies on Tuesday, so the Dodgers opted to send him back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Dylan Floro (neck), who was activated from the injured list. The right-hander's solid outing Tuesday -- he allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out three -- should earn him another look with the big club down the stretch.

