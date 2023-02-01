Gonsolin signed a two-year, $6.65 million contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday to avoid arbitration.
After turning in a dominant season in 2022 to the tune of a 2.14 ERA and 0.87 WHIP through 130.1 innings, Gonsolin earned himself a nice raise from his $720,000 salary last year. The 28-year-old starter will still have two years of arbitration eligibility after the 2024 season.
