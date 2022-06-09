Gonsolin (7-0) got the win Wednesday after he pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five versus the White Sox.

Gonsolin was in full control Wednesday, limiting the White Sox to just one run on a Jake Burger solo homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. He has now rattled off five straight quality starts and has six total on the season. The 28-year-old has earned a win in four consecutive outings and now owns a superb 1.58 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 54 strikeouts over 57 innings in 11 starts this year.