Gonsolin (forearm) is encouraged by his recent progress and will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin's recovery from a right forearm strain has been slower than initially expected, but the All-Star hurler appears to be turning a corner. Saturday's bullpen will mark his third over the past seven days, and Gonsolin indicated that his forearm is responding much better after he throws than it did when he was initially shelved. The right-hander also had a conversation with manager Dave Roberts and indicated that he's comfortable with any role he's asked to fill after returning. Given the lack of time left in the regular season and the fact that Gonsolin hasn't thrown in a game since Aug. 23, that may mean that he'll be used out of the bullpen upon his activation from the injured list.