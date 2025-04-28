Gonsolin (back) is expected to be the Dodgers' starting pitcher against the Marlins on Wednesday, independent journalist Mike DiGiovanna reports.

Gonsolin began the season on the injured list due to a back injury, but he's been prepping for a return in the minor leagues since early April. In four appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he's posted a 3.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 14 innings, with the veteran righty's longest outing being a five-inning, 79-pitch start last Wednesday. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Los Angeles will likely go with a bullpen game Tuesday, giving Gonsolin a full week between his last minor-league outing and his 2025 MLB debut, which will be his first big-league appearance since 2023 . If all goes well for Gonsolin, he should be able to keep a spot in the Dodgers' rotation given that Blake Snell is on the injured list with a shoulder issue, Tyler Glasnow could land on the IL due to a shoulder injury of his own and Shohei Ohtani's target date for a return to the mound remains uncertain.