Gonsolin did not factor into the decision during Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks, yielding two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings.

The 25-year-old delivered a solid performance, adding an RBI single of his own in the second inning and exiting the game with the lead. His only two runs of the night came via a long ball from Eduardo Escobar in the sixth. Unfortunately, the Dodgers came up short in the end after the bullpen allowed a run to score on a balk in the eighth frame. Gonsolin has pitched well since being called up in late-July, allowing two runs or fewer in all five of his outings. He'll carry a 2.89 ERA and 0.96 WHIP into his next start against the Giants on Friday.