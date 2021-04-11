Gonsolin (shoulder) didn't throw a bullpen session Sunday since he's still experiencing soreness, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The 26-year-old is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Sunday, but manager Dave Roberts said the right-hander is "a ways away" from being activated. Gonsolin landed on the injured list April 4 with right shoulder inflammation and has yet to make his season debut.

