Gonsolin (shoulder) didn't throw a bullpen session Sunday since he's still experiencing soreness, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
The 26-year-old is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Sunday, but manager Dave Roberts said the right-hander is "a ways away" from being activated. Gonsolin landed on the injured list April 4 with right shoulder inflammation and has yet to make his season debut.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Still experiencing soreness•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Heads to IL with inflamed shoulder•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Starting season in bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Bolstering bid for rotation spot•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Struggles as opener•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Set for conventional start•