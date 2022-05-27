Gonsolin will start Saturday against Arizona, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Gonsolin was originally slated to start Friday, but the Dodgers have opted to give him an extra day of rest. The team has not announced Friday's starter, but Ryan Pepiot appears to be a likely candidate.
