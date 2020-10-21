Gonsolin will start Game 2 of the World Series against the Rays on Wednesday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The 26-year-old threw 41 pitches over two innings during Game 7 of the NLCS against the Braves on Sunday, so he'll be taking the mound on two days rest. Gonsolin figures to be on a fairly short leash, and Dustin May and Julio Urias (both of whom also pitched in Game 7) will be available as well, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. Gonsolin has labored in his two postseason outings, giving up seven runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and six walks over 6.1 innings.