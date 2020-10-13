Gonsolin will start Game 2 of the NLCS against the Braves on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Gonsolin will step in to replace Clayton Kershaw, who was scratched due to back spasms. It will be his first career postseason appearance. Gonsolin is coming off a regular season in which he recorded a 2.31 ERA in eight starts and one relief appearance, striking out 26.1 percent of opposing batters while walking just 4.0 percent.