Gonsolin will begin the year in a bullpen role for the Dodgers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Gonsolin battled for a starting spot in Los Angeles' rotation throughout the spring, but an embarrassment of riches has resulted in a relief role for the right-hander. Gonsolin will join Jimmy Nelson and David Price in a multi-inning relief role, giving manager Dave Roberts plenty of weapons at his disposal out of the bullpen.