Gonsolin is slated to start the Dodgers' spring opener Saturday versus the Giants, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gonsolin will likely only throw an inning or two Saturday, but manager Dave Roberts said that the right-hander will be built up for a normal starter's workload as the spring unfolds, per Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA. Roberts' comments would seem to indicate that Gonsolin is in the mix for the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation, though the wealth of established starting options Los Angeles has on hand in addition to the fact that he still has two minor-league options remaining work against him winning a spot with the big club.