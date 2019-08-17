Gonsolin will be promoted to start Sunday in Atlanta, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The Dodgers seem to be moving Dustin May to the bullpen for the stretch run in an effort to manage his workload, so Gonsolin will work as the fifth starter for the time being. His last big-league start was an Aug. 5 gem against the Cardinals, but he was not as sharp in his two other appearances in the majors. It's a tough matchup for Gonsolin, but he has big-time velocity and should get solid run support, so he's not a bad streamer.

