Gonsolin will attempt to throw a bullpen session Sunday but is still dealing with shoulder soreness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Gonsolin is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Sunday, but Toribio notes that the right-hander isn't close to returning to game action. Gonsolin has yet to pitch in a regular-season game thus far in 2020 as he has been dealing with the shoulder issue since the start of the campaign. When he does ultimately return, the 26-year-old is expected to fill a multi-inning relief role out of the bullpen.