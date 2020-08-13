Gonsolin didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's contest between the Dodgers and the Padres. He tossed 4.2 scoreless innings, giving up three hits and one walk while fanning out eight.

All signs point towards Wednesday's start being a spot start for Gonsolin, but the 26-year-old made the most of the opportunity and held the red-hot Padres scoreless while also retiring 11 consecutive batters at one point. Gonsolin is yet to allow a run in two starts this season, posting a 9:2 K:BB in 8.2 innings.