Gonsolin (1-1) allowed a run on four hits and struck out two over seven innings in a win over the Padres on Tuesday.
While he wasn't fanning many batters, Gonsolin did a good job of limiting any potential damage. The 26-year-old now has a 1.51 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 35.2 innings across seven outings (six starts). Gonsolin should remain in the rotation a bit longer with Walker Buehler (finger) out. Gonsolin's next start is expected to be Sunday in Colorado.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Rejoining rotation next week•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Considered available out of bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Impressive again in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Will get another start•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Goes only three innings•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Recalled for Sunday's start•