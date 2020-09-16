Gonsolin (1-1) allowed a run on four hits and struck out two over seven innings in a win over the Padres on Tuesday.

While he wasn't fanning many batters, Gonsolin did a good job of limiting any potential damage. The 26-year-old now has a 1.51 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 35.2 innings across seven outings (six starts). Gonsolin should remain in the rotation a bit longer with Walker Buehler (finger) out. Gonsolin's next start is expected to be Sunday in Colorado.