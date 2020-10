Gonsolin recorded the 1.2 innings of work Tuesday, allowing one run, three hits and two walks while striking out four in a win over the Rays in Game 6 of the World Series.

Gonsolin struggled again on Tuesday, with his only mistake being a solo home run to Randy Arozarena in the first inning. The 26-year-old threw 30 of his 48 pitches for strikes. The right-hander had a great regular season but was unable to replicate this in the postseason.