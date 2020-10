Gonsolin recorded 1.1 innings of work Wednesday, allowing one run, one hit and one walk while fanning one in a loss to the Rays in Game 2 of the World Series.

Gonsolin struggled in his brief appearance, allowing a solo home run to Brandon Lowe in the first inning. The 26-year-old threw 16 of his 29 pitches for strikes and recorded a first-pitch strike on four of the six batters that he faced. The right-hander has now allowed eight earned runs in 7.2 innings of work throughout the postseason.