Gonsolin suffered an apparent left ankle injury during a drill Monday, Doug Padilla of the Orange County Register reports.
Padilla says Gonsolin seemed to roll the ankle during the workout and eventually retreated to the clubhouse following a conversation with the training staff. The Dodgers should have more on the pitcher's condition later Monday.
