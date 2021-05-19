Gonsolin (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City this week for a rehab assignment and could start Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 27-year-old is expected to cover two innings in his first rehab start as he builds up to a starter's workload. The Dodgers previously said they want the right-hander built up to at least four innings before bringing him back from the shelf, so he's ticketed for at least a few starts in the minors. Gonsolin was also transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, so he isn't eligible to be activated until May 31.