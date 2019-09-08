Gonsolin (2-2) allowed one run on two hits and four walks whole striking out five in four innings to take the loss against the Giants on Saturday.

Gonsolin made a mess of the first inning, loading the bases with two singles and a walk. He then allowed a run on Kevin Pillar's groundout, which would account for the only run of the game. The 25-year-old would only allow two more walks over the next three innings. He's pitched to a 2.81 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 32 innings this season. With the return of Rich Hill (forearm) to the rotation Thursday, Gonsolin's next start is expected to come on six days rest versus the Mets next Saturday.