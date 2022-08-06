Gonsolin (13-1) earned the win during Friday's 8-1 victory over San Diego, allowing three hits ad one walk with six strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Gonsolin put two Padres on in the first inning but limited the damage to only two more baserunners the rest of the way, retiring the final seven he faced. The 28-year-old has now posted consecutive wins after losing his first contest and is tied with Kyle Wright for second in the majors with 13 victories. Gonsolin sports a 2.30 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 102 strikeouts in 109.2 innings across 20 starts and currently lines up to face off against Kansas City next weekend.