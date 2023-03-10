Gonsolin's (ankle) rehab is going to "be a slow process," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times on Friday.

Gonsolin managed to avoid a fracture when he injured his left ankle during a fielding drill Monday, but the sprain he suffered seems to have been a fairly significant one. The plan is for the right-hander to be shut down for several more days and he'll then need to be built back up. Roberts wouldn't offer a timetable for Gonsolin's return, but it sounds like he could wind up missing the first several weeks of the season. Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove are the candidates to fill Gonsolin's rotation spot.