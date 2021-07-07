Gonsolin took a no-decision during Tuesday's loss despite holding the Marlins scoreless across 5.1 innings. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three.

Gonsolin turned in his longest and best start of the season, stretching out to 72 pitches, including 45 for strikes. It was the third time in his career that the right-hander has gone at least five innings and not allowed a run. Gonsolin has spent time both in the rotation and out of the bullpen this season while slowly building up his endurance since returning from the injured list in late June. Across 21.1 innings, the 27-year-old has put together a 2.11 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. He lines up to take the mound again Sunday against the Diamondbacks.