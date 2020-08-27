Gonsolin is in San Francisco with the Dodgers as part of the team's taxi squad, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gonsolin's inclusion on the five-man squad is a no-brainer considering his contributions to the big-league team this year. The right-hander has started three games, hurling 14.2 scoreless inning while compiling a 12:2 K:BB. He figures to travel with the team on its upcoming trip to Texas following the series in San Francisco and would be first in line for a spot start if the need arises. Gonsolin last pitched in an intrasquad game at the team's alternate training site Monday, so he should be stretched out. It remains to be seen, however, when the Dodgers will give him his next start. Although they have used a six-man rotation at times this season, their upcoming schedule includes two consecutive Mondays off, potentially providing starters with an extra day of rest.