Gonsolin (shoulder) will need two more rehab starts prior to being activated from the injured list, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Gonsolin worked three scoreless innings in his first rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He threw 38 pitches, a positive as he continues to build up his workload. Assuming he stays on a normal schedule, Gonsolin should line up to take the mound for the big-league club in early June.