Gonsolin (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gonsolin was ruled out for the rest of the 2023 campaign after being moved to the 60-day injured list Sunday, but news of Tommy John surgery likely means he'll miss most if not all of 2024. This is more disappointing news for the right-hander, who will finish the year with a 4.98 ERA over 103 frames after posting a 2.14 ERA across 130.1 innings a season ago.